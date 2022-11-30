Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam begins at Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Three-day Urs of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam commenced on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements.

Caretaker of the tomb Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi gave traditional bath to the shrine and opened ceremonies of the Urs.

Later on, addressing the first session of the conference, Qureshi stressed upon devotees to follow teachings of the great saint. The saint always propagated message of hope, tolerance and peace, he added.

Different Islamic Scholar Khawaja Moin Uddin Mahboob Koreeja, Syed Hamid Saeed Kazmi, Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Allama Ghulam Mustafa Rizvi, Dr Siddique Qadiri and some others also spoke.

They highlighted the different aspects of the life of the great saint and his family. They urged people to follow the footprints of the saint. Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi also prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.

On the occasion, tight security arrangements were made by the local administration. Similarly, different departments including Rescue 1122, Solid Waste Management, Health Department, District Government, Civil Defense and some others also set up their camps to facilitate the visitors.