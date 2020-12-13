Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam cancelled due to COVID-19

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :First time ever in the history, the ceremonies of the annual Urs of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam were cancelled due to COVID 19.

Caretaker of the shrine and Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged upon devotees to stay homes and follow strict standard operating procedures, pertaining to COVID 19.

The second wave of COVID 19 was very much severe. He also urged the devotees to pray for progress and prosperity of the country. According to noted Islamic scholar Dr Siddique Khan Qadiri, it was first time in the history that the ceremonies of the urs were cancelled. He observed that over 20,000 devotees from Sindh used to participate in three days ceremonies.