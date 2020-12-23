Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The three day 707th Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam concluded amid prayers for country progress, prosperity and end to pandemic coronavirus here on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister and caretaker of Shrine Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi did special "Dua" in the concluding session. The ceremonies of the Urs were kept limited this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Two ceremonies, traditional bath to shrine and concluding "Dua" were led by Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi. He prayed may Allah prevent people from coronavirus pandemic. So far around 1.7 million people had died of coronavirus at international level. Some powers were hatching conspiracies against the dear homeland, he said and prayed that may Allah Almighty keep our country safe and secure from conspiracies and fake propaganda of the enemies.

There was unrest in Kashmir,Palestine, Afghanistan and some other countries of middle East. Qureshi also prayed for early solution of problems in these countries as per wishes of the local people.

On the occasion, Ameer Jamat Ahl-e-Sunnat Allama Mazhar Saeed Kazmi highlighted different aspects of the teachings of the saints. Provincial minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik, Federal parliamentary secretary on finance Makhdoom Zain Hussain Qureshi, Dr Siddique Qadiri, and some other religious personalities were also present.