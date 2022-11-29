Urs of Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam on Nov 30

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The 709th Urs of great saint of sub-continent Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam will commence on Wednesday (November 30).

Central leader Pakistan Tehreek Insaf and "Sajadanasheen" (Caretaker) of the shrine, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi will inaugurate the three-day ceremony by giving a traditional bath to the tomb.

A good number of religious scholars and devotees from across the country including interior Sindh and neigbouring country would join the ceremonies.

Police claimed to evolve tight security arrangements. Similarly, Multan Waste Management Company also planned cleanliness arrangements in three different shifts, on this occasion.