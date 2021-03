KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2021 ) :The annual Urs of famous Saint of Sindh Hazrat Shah Yakeek & Tillan Shah Taluka Shah Bunder District Sujawal will be celebrated from March 21 to 23.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the urs will be celebrated under the administrative control of Auqaf Department Government of Sindh in befitting manner.