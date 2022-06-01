Urs of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Shah Ghaus

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The 205th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Syed Ahmad Shah Ghuas will begin at Astana Aalia, Baddomalhi ,district Narowal from June 2 (Thursday).

Syed Faqeerullah Shah Trust Chairman, Sajjadanasheen Syed Suleman Ahmad Aali Shah will inaugurate the two-day urs celebrations with traditional chaddar laying ceremony at the grave of the saint.

Prominent qawals and classical singers including Asif Ali Santu, Shahbaz Hussain, Fayyaz Hussain, Adnan Sohna Rangi Khan, Muslim Shaggan, Rashid Raadi and others will perform on the occasion.