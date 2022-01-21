Urs of Hazrat Turat Murad Shah inaugurated

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Auqaf Pir Saeedul Hassan on Friday inaugurated the 197th urs of Hazrat Turat Murad Shah while performing traditional chadar on the shrine of the saint.

Secretary Auqaf Punjab Jawad Akram, DG Tahir Raza Bokhari, Zonal administrator and other officers were also present.

The minister with officers offered Fateha and prayed for development and progress of the country.

Addressing, on the occasion, the minister said that saints promoted harmony among peopleand gave a message of love, peace and brotherhood through their teachings.

Meanwhile, the police made foolproof security arrangements for visitors during urs.