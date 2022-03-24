UrduPoint.com

Urs Of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Concludes In Sehwan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2022 | 04:46 PM

The 770th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marwandi, known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar being concluded on Thursday in Sehwan, district Jamshoro, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :The 770th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Usman Marwandi, known as Lal Shahbaz Qalandar being concluded on Thursday in Sehwan, district Jamshoro, Sindh.

Thousands of devotees across the country attended the Urs ceremony in Sehwan to pay tributes to Lal Shahbaz Qalander.

The local administration has taken strict security measures to avoid any untoward incident, a private tv channel reported.

It was pertinent to mention here that the Urs celebrations are taking place after two years due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The local administration has imposed Section 144 of PPC disallowing entry of any type of vehicles within the city's limits.

