Urs of Sachal Sarmast: Teachings of Sufis imperative for better society : Shafqat Mahmood

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that it was a need to promote the teachings of Sufi and poets for better society and social system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal education and Professional Training and National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Thursday said that it was a need to promote the teachings of Sufi and poets for better society and social system.

These views were expressed by Shafqat Mahmood, in the International Sachal Conference held in a connection with the 199th birth Anniversary of Sufi poet Sachal Sarmat organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters here. Shafqat Mahmood said that Sachal spread the message of religious tolerance through his poetry and play a significant role for spiritual awekning in the Indus Valley.

Sachal Sarmat's name is one of the most prominent in Sindh after Hazrat Shah Abdula Latif bhittai, he added.

The minister said that amongst his followers that there was a large number who belongs to different cultures and religions.

International Sachal Conference Presided over by Mehtab Akbar Rashdi, Wajiha Akram Parliamentary Secretary of Federal Education and Professional Training and Inamullah Khan, Secretary of National Heritage and Culture also attended the conference.

Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman PAL presented an introductory note. The conference started with Sachal's Kalaml by Faqir Ayaz Mallah and his companion from the shrine of Sachal Sarmast. Scholars of Sachal from across the country and around the world presented articles via video link. Dr. Hakim Ali Bardo and Dr. Sadia Tahir Moderated the seminar.

Mehtab Akbar Rashdi said " the era of Sachal Sarmast was the era of Kalhora and Talpur rulers of Sindh where extremism and religious hatred were at their peak. In such a situation, Sachal Sarmast turned the Sindh into a place of peace for the common man through his poetry".

Dr. Yousuf khushk, Chairman PAL said " the Sufism is not just a theory for Sachal Sarmast rather, it has emerged as an experience and attitude of life". He sees the universe through the eyes of a Sufi and whether the Sufi is from Delhi or Deccan or Darza Sindh, "the feelings are the same.

Sachal Sarmast, Khwaja Mir Dard, and Wali Deccani were contemporaries but not relate to one language. It is the perfection of Sachal's mysticism that a person has not gone out of his area all his life".

He said "it is the perfection of Sachal's scientific mysticism that a person has not gone out of his area all his life and he is giving a universal message with great simplicity, cleanliness, elegance and enthusiasm, sitting in a remote town like Darza"..

Taj Joyo from Hyderabad said "Sachal Sarmast is called Mansoor Sani and Attar Sindh, but if their intellectual sources are studied, Hafiz Shirazi also has a profound effect on Sachal".

Nasr Malik from Denmark said "the poetry of Sachal Sarmast has been introduced in the circle of Danish Sufi since 1291 and is working as a beacon for the seekers of unity, existence, spirituality and peace of mind".

Dr. Abasin Yousafzai from Peshawar said "the Sachal Sarmast's poetry does not believe in language, race, region and religious boundaries between human beings but advocates the formation and welfare of society according to his universal ideology.

Dr. Fatima Hassan from Karachi said "the love for human beings is the belief of all Sufis but Sachal has the characteristic that he was familiar with all the languages spoken in the region except his mother tongue Sindhi".

Syed Khizer Noshahi from Mandi Bahauddin said " Sachal has made Attar Nishapuri philosophy of thought the subject of research in Persian. In poetry, his weights, rhymes, lines, and even the bhars have been used".

Dr. Fakhra Noorin from Islamabad said "the narration of all the romantic stories of the region in the poetry of Sachal Sarmast is not an observance of any ritual or tradition but the process of finding a suitable expression for expressing one's thoughts and ideas".