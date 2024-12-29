Urs Of Sufi Saint Shah Inayat Qadri Begins
Sumaira FH Published December 29, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The 299th annual urs of renowned Sufi Saint Hazrat Shah Inayat Qadri was inaugurated by Secretary Auqaf Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari, along with other dignitaries and personalities, here on Sunday.
A large number of devotees participated in the ceremony and special dua was offered for national unity, harmony and stability of the country.
"There is a need to seek guidance from the way of life of the Sufis," said Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.
He said that the Qadri Sufis have had a profound impact on Lahore's culture.
"The shrines of Sufis are centres of comfort and spiritual satisfaction," he added.
"To establish a welfare society, we need to draw inspiration from the ideology and practices of the Sufis," emphasized Dr. Tahir Raza Bukhari.
"The Sufis served humanity beyond the divisions of religion, sect, and race," remarked the Auqaf secretary. The local police and Auqaf Department made comprehensive arrangements for the annual celebration.
Recent Stories
Freestyle Car Show at Liwa International Festival breaks records with over 180 v ..
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan ..
Sand Dune Car Showdown kicks off tomorrow at Liwa International Festival
Sharjah Police unveils traffic security plan for 2025
UAE leads with groundbreaking infrastructure projects in 2024
SHUAA Capital approves launch of MCB tranches
UAE Government issues Federal Decree-Law on medical products, pharmacy professio ..
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum kicks off January 28
Sheikh Zayed Festival announces New Year’s Eve 2025 celebrations
UAE leaders condole with Indian President over passing of former prime minister
'Gulf Bridges' programme concludes first edition
Emirates Council for Rural Development announces local festivals
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Urs of Sufi Saint Shah Inayat Qadri begins2 minutes ago
-
ITP tackles over 800,000 traffic violations, issues 64,395 new licenses in 20242 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on LPG dealers for overcharging2 minutes ago
-
Cold, dry weather forecast for Sindh2 minutes ago
-
Govt all-out to ensure stability, growth in country: Attaullah Tarar12 minutes ago
-
ICT Police seize Rs 2.38 bln in stolen goods, arrest over 24,000 criminals in 202432 minutes ago
-
SNGPL promises full gas pressure in Multan region32 minutes ago
-
Cattle-heads to be given to eligible women in Lodhran32 minutes ago
-
WCLA organises Bhatti Gate tour42 minutes ago
-
212 militants killed in 670 terrorists’ attacks during 2024: CTD Report42 minutes ago
-
WAPDA Union demands review of fuel SOPs for sub-division vehicles42 minutes ago
-
AIOU to provide fee concessions to underprivileged children42 minutes ago