Urs of the renowned Hazrat Khwaja Ziauddin Chinioti begun

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The three-day celebrations of the 147th annual Urs of the country's renowned Hazrat Khwaja Ziauddin Chinioti have begun.

According to the details, Pir Khwaja Nazir Ali Chinioti, the resident of his shrine located in the Takliran area of the city, started the Urs celebrations by covering the shrine with a chadar (veil) along with his disciples.

After the chadar, a special prayer will be offered. A night gathering was also held on the occasion of the Urs.

A large number of disciples from all over the country participated in the Urs celebrations