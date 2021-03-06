Urs of Wasif Ali Wasif to start on Sunday

The 39th annual three-day Urs of famous Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif will commence from Sunday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The 39th annual three-day Urs of famous Sufi intellectual Wasif Ali Wasif will commence from Sunday.

Renowned personalities Muhammad Bilal Sheikh and Sardar Nasrullah Dreshak will lay floral wreath on grave of Wasif Ali Wasif and mehfil e na'at will be held in the evening on the first day.

A seminar will be held on the second day along with mehfil-e-sama at Alhamra Hall while the celebrations will conclude on Tuesday with prayers for country's prosperity and development.