UrduPoint.com

Urwa Hocane Lauds First Tahafuz Markaz For Transgenders

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Urwa Hocane lauds first Tahafuz Markaz for transgenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Urwa Hocane, Pakistani model and actress, is all praise for the Tahafuz Police Khidmat Markaz and Reporting Center for the protection of transgender community in Islamabad.

Islamabad police has recently established first Police Khidmat Markaz and Reporting Center for Transgenders in the Federal capital. Through this the transgenders will be able to have full access to police services as well as the Markaz which will cater their problems and issues.

Recently, Urwa Hocane took to Instagram and wrote: "What a commendable initiative! TAHAFUZ Police Khidmat Markaz and Reporting Center have been launched for transgenders for easy and effective access to police services for the most vulnerable community. This is brilliant! You brave woman Beenish Fatima." Research Society of International Law (RSIL) uploaded a YouTube video, titled 'Islamabad Police against anti-trans violence with Beenish Fatima'.

In the video, host Iqra Bano Sohail, a junior research associate at RSIL, discussed the role of police in minimizing violence against the transgender community in Pakistan with the assistant superintendent police (ASP) – Islamabad Police Beenish Fatima.

ASP Beenish Fatima said: "Transgenders in Pakistan are often disowned by their families and live together in communities, usually led by a guru."Beenish Fatima also wrote on twitter: "Tahafuz- police khidamat markaz and crime reporting unit for transgenders is brainchild of Muhammad Ahsan Younas – Inspector General of Police Islamabad and without his stance and support this wouldn't have been possible. It provides relief to the most vulnerable."Launch of Tahafuz Markaz has showed the days of inequality and discrimination are finally over. The initiative of Islamabad police has also been praised by people from different walks of life.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Twitter Urwa Hocane Women YouTube All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Fe ..

Noor Mukadam case: Court to announce verdict on Feb 24

18 minutes ago
 Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

Amna Homes Brings Premium Living to Bahawalpur!

19 minutes ago
 Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding ..

Coworking startup Daftarkhwan raises seed funding from classified unicorn EMPG

30 minutes ago
 TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Paki ..

TECNO brings thrilling journeys with Discover Pakistanâ€™s Madventure

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition ..

Sheikh Rashid says no-trust-motion of opposition will face defeat

1 hour ago
 COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

COAS pays tribute to supreme sacrifices of martyrs

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>