UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US $ 2.94 Million Intended Deals Reached At China-Pakistan Cloud Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

US $ 2.94 million intended deals reached at China-Pakistan cloud exhibition

Deals worth US $ 2.94 million were agreed at the 2020 Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition held in Jinan, China, with 28 Pakistani enterprises being invited this May

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Deals worth US $ 2.94 million were agreed at the 2020 Shandong Export Commodities (Pakistan) Online Exhibition held in Jinan, China, with 28 Pakistani enterprises being invited this May.

It is reported that the events industry has taken a massive hit as businesses continue to withdraw from planned events, so an online fair could provide bilateral trade opportunities for Pakistan and China's enterprises through an accurate match and online negotiation.

Many of the companies involved took an active part in the cloud exhibition. For instance, staff form Linyi Dingyi Power Machinery Co,.Ltd., China showed how to drive a mini-tractor via video in the exhibition, allowing Pakistani buyers to have a more intuitive understanding of the product, gaining recognition from many buyers, and nailing down a intended deal with LAL Group, Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

In addition, the products of Shifeng Group Co., Ltd., one of the leading companies of Chinese machinery industry, were presented in the opening ceremony.

The company held online negotiations with Ali Cooperation, a major agricultural machinery enterprises in Pakistan.

According to Shifeng Group, they failed to pay a visit to Ali Cooperation because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the cloud exhibition, the two companies reached consensus on a number of purchase and cooperation.

According to the event organizer Inter Commerce Expo China (ICEC), a total of 84 enterprises from Shandong, China rolled in the exhibition, and 28 Pakistani buyers were invited to hold `one-on-one' negotiations through precise matching.

Enterprises involved in production of electro-mechanical, hardware, building materials, and epidemic prevention materials, etc. have been invited.

As per a post-exhibition questionnaire, more than 90 per cent Chinese companies involved spoke highly of the cloud exhibition, saying that the online exhibition demonstrated a creative way of engaging international business in a lockdown period due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, about a quarter of companies involved complained that customers and time involved for online negotiation were limited, so they hoped to invite more overseas buyers to attend the cloud exhibition, ICEC told CEN.

"We will develop more ties with trade associations, trade organizations and enterprises in Pakistan, and we are open to Pakistani participants. Our vision is to boost trade between the two countries," the organizer noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business China Company Visit Linyi Jinan May 2020 Commerce Event From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Problems of export industry should be resolved: Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber processes over 152,000 e-transaction ..

16 minutes ago

Two service projects in Al Dhaid worth AED4 millio ..

31 minutes ago

Minister of State for Youth presents UAE’s model ..

46 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues new regulations to contri ..

46 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi City Municipality develops 51 play areas ..

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.