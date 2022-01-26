U.S 5th Fleet ships join Pakistan Navy to prepare for combined maritime security operation

The crew members of US patrol coastal ships USS Squall and USS Whirlwind during their scheduled port visit in Karachi on January 25-26, conducted visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training with the Pakistan Navy in preparation for a combined maritime security operation in the North Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The crew members of US patrol coastal ships USS Squall and USS Whirlwind during their scheduled port visit in Karachi on January 25-26, conducted visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) training with the Pakistan Navy in preparation for a combined maritime security operation in the North Arabian Sea.

"We are extremely excited to visit Pakistan as we build our relationship and sharpen our competitive edge in a very dynamic region," said Lt Cmdr Martin Dineen, Commanding Officer of Whirlwind, according to a press release on Wednesday.

Squall and Whirlwind are transiting the middle East region in support of naval operations that ensure maritime security and stability. This port visit reflects the continued strong relationship and cooperation between the Pakistan Navy and US 5th Fleet.

On January 18, Pakistan Navy Commodore Vaqar Muhammad assumed command of Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, one of three task forces under Combined Maritime Forces that operates to disrupt illicit activities by criminal organizations, including the illegal transport of drugs, weapons and people. The Pakistan Navy has commanded operations in the Combined Maritime Forces 21 times:12 times leading CTF 150 and 9 previous commands of anti-piracy Combined Task Force 151.

This is more than any other participating country, including the United States.

Brigadier General Jim Sindle, the U.S. Senior Defence Official and Defence Attach to Pakistan said, "The visit of the USS Squall and the USS Whirlwind is the latest in an expanding series of visits, exercises, and exchanges between the U.S. and Pakistani Navies, demonstrating the strength of our bilateral relationship. We look forward to continuing the close cooperation between our countries and thank Pakistan for its leadership role in the Combined Maritime Forces." Commander Pakistan Fleet Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami said, "It is an honour to host the USS Squall and USS Whirlwind in Karachi and we are excited about conducting focused maritime security operations with the United States, as we share common concerns with like-minded navies."Following a day of at-sea Passage Exercises (PASSEX) with the Pakistan Navy, the units from both countries will conduct a multiple day combined patrol across the North Arabian Sea focusing on maritime security to protect sea lanes of transportation and assure freedom of navigation. These operations enhance maritime interoperability and strengthen partnerships amongst members of the rules based international order.