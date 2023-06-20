US academia, local ulema join hands for interfaith harmony

A delegation of US academia led by Dr Chris Gnanakan joined hands with members of the Imamia Council Peshawar on a productive dialogue on interfaith and inter-religious harmony, said a press release issued here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of US academia led by Dr Chris Gnanakan joined hands with members of the Imamia Council Peshawar on a productive dialogue on interfaith and inter-religious harmony, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting, jointly initiated by the 'Imamia Council' and the 'Qoumi Aman Jirga,' aimed to foster understanding and cooperation among people of different faiths.

Dr Chris Gnanakan, a renowned Professor of Theology and Global Studies at Liberty University and Director of Leadership Development for Christar is known for his inspirational approach in motivating, mobilizing people into the fields and mentoring the next generation. His presence at the meeting brought valuable insights into the role of religion and its impact on humanity.

During the dialogue, speakers from various religious schools of thought shared their perspectives on interfaith harmony, emphasizing its importance in promoting peace and understanding.

Sharing his views Allama Abid Hussain Shakiri said that interfaith harmony is a crucial element in fostering peaceful coexistence among different religious communities. It allows appreciating and sharing of values and working together towards a better future.

Allama Syed Jameel ul Hassan Shirazi said that the essence of inter-religion harmony lies in recognizing and respecting the diversity of religious beliefs while promoting dialogue and cooperation. It is through such efforts that we can build bridges of understanding and promote a culture of peace.

Allama Syed Zaki ul Hassan said that interfaith harmony serves as a foundation for unity and mutual respect.

By engaging in meaningful dialogue and embracing diversity, we can create a society that celebrates our shared humanity.

Senior lawyer, Barrister Hashim Raza said that in order to achieve true interfaith harmony, it is essential for us to engage in open and respectful dialogue, where we can appreciate the richness and diversity of our religious traditions.

Maulana Sadaat Ullah of the JUI-F said that Interfaith harmony is an essential component of a harmonious society.

It requires us to transcend our individual beliefs and work towards a common vision of peace, justice, and prosperity.

Maulana Iqbal Shah Haideri (Qoumi Aman Jirga) appreciated the interfaith dialogue and said that interfaith harmony provides an opportunity to bridge the gaps between different religious communities and foster a spirit of understanding and cooperation. It is through such efforts that we can overcome prejudices and build a future of peace.

Other, ulema who shared their views and opinions on interfaith harmony included Allama Ehsan Ullah Mohsini, Moulana Yawar Abbas, Allama Alam Shah Al Hussaini, Syed Jawad Kazmi, Professor Mulazim Hussain and Maulana Shah Yusuf.

The members of the Imamia Council expressed their appreciation for the US delegation's visit and acknowledged the importance of such interactions in promoting peace, harmony, and religious tolerance.

They welcomed the valuable insights shared by the participants and highlighted the significance of ongoing dialogue in fostering interfaith understanding and collaboration.

The 'Qoumi Aman Jirga' likewise commended the efforts made towards promoting interfaith harmony and creating a conducive environment for peaceful coexistence.