US Acknowledges Pakistan’s Continuous Efforts For Peace

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 14th, 2021) The United States has acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both countries.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken in a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa today.

The Army Chief said Pakistan will always support Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders.

During the conversation, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

On other side, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan Kuninori Matsuda called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on

Wednesday and discussed regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its relations with Japan and acknowledged its efforts for regional stability.

The Japanese Ambassador praised Pakistan's role for peace and stability in the region particularly Afghan peace process and vowed to further enhance ties with Pakistan.

