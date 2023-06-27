US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

(@Abdulla99267510)

The spokesperson of the State Department says the US will continue its cooperation with Pakistan in countering mutual terrorist threats, as discussed during the counter-terrorism dialogue held in March 2023.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2023) Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the US State Department, acknowledging Pakistan's efforts in countering terrorism.

The State Department spokesperson emphasized that the people of Pakistan had endured significant suffering from terrorist attacks over the years, and the US remained committed to collaborating with Pakistan to tackle the shared threat posed by terrorist groups in the region.

Miller commended both Pakistan and India for their commitment to upholding the ceasefire along the line of control (LoC). He also expressed the US's recognition of Pakistan's important steps in countering terrorist groups, in line with the completion of its Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plans.

“We urge Pakistan to continue its efforts to permanently dismantle all terrorist groups, and the US maintains constant communication with Pakistani authorities on this matter,” Miller said, adding that the US would continue its cooperation with Pakistan in countering mutual terrorist threats, as discussed during the counter-terrorism dialogue held in March 2023.

In response to a question about human rights and religious freedom violations in India, the State Department spokesperson revealed that the US regularly raised concerns about human rights in its discussions with Indian officials. He noted that President Biden addressed this issue during a joint press conference held with Indian Prime Minister Modi.