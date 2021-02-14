UrduPoint.com
US Acknowledges Pakistan's Importance As Partner In Maritime Security - Navy

Sun 14th February 2021 | 01:50 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2021) The United States' participation in the Multinational Naval Exercises AMAN-21 indicates that the country assigns special importance to Pakistan as a partner in maintaining maritime security in the region, Deputy Commander of the US Naval Forces Central Command, Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw said on Sunday.

"We have the US ship that will participate later in a week in the exercise and, the most importantly, my presence here is indicative of the value we place on Pakistan as a key partner in maintaining freedom of the seas and maritime security," Renshaw told reporters at an international sea conference on the sidelines of the AMAN-21 drills in the port of Karachi.

The senior US navy officer also recalled that Pakistan had been a commander of various task forces within the Combined Maritime Forces ” a multinational maritime partnership of 33 countries.

