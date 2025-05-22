Open Menu

U.S. Acting Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Investment Opportunities

Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM

U.S. Acting Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The United States Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation, trade, and foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ambassador Baker expressed deep condolences over the recent terrorist attack on a school bus in Balochistan, which resulted in the tragic death of innocent children. She extended her sympathies to the bereaved families and condemned the attack.

Discussions also included the enhancement of trade relations and investment in KP’s mineral sector, with Governor Kundi highlighting the province's vast potential in marble, granite, and other valuable minerals.

He invited American investors to explore these opportunities and emphasized the need for international partnerships, particularly in the tourism and natural resources sectors.

Both sides underscored the importance of educational and cultural exchange, particularly through technical and vocational scholarships for KP’s youth, and providing global exposure to the province’s talented young athletes, including potential opportunities in the United States.

The two also agreed on the importance of exchange visits between trade delegations from the U.S. and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen economic ties.

Governor Kundi appreciated the United States as a long-standing development partner, and called for continued support in providing technical education and scholarships to youth in the merged tribal districts.

He also thanked the U.S. for its role in maintaining regional peace, particularly acknowledging former President Donald Trump’s efforts in the ceasefire initiative.

Ambassador Baker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strong relations with Pakistan and its dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

APP/ash/

Recent Stories

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress ..

DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor

6 minutes ago
 Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facilit ..

Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD

21 minutes ago
 Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegatio ..

Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation

21 minutes ago
 flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initi ..

Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme

21 minutes ago
 ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Ma ..

ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products

36 minutes ago
 33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Cham ..

33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..

51 minutes ago
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, ci ..

Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons

1 hour ago
 Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation C ..

Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'

1 hour ago
 UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance ..

UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 202 ..

Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025

2 hours ago
 Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date

2 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan