U.S. Acting Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Cooperation, Investment Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published May 22, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The United States Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad on Thursday.
The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation, trade, and foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Ambassador Baker expressed deep condolences over the recent terrorist attack on a school bus in Balochistan, which resulted in the tragic death of innocent children. She extended her sympathies to the bereaved families and condemned the attack.
Discussions also included the enhancement of trade relations and investment in KP’s mineral sector, with Governor Kundi highlighting the province's vast potential in marble, granite, and other valuable minerals.
He invited American investors to explore these opportunities and emphasized the need for international partnerships, particularly in the tourism and natural resources sectors.
Both sides underscored the importance of educational and cultural exchange, particularly through technical and vocational scholarships for KP’s youth, and providing global exposure to the province’s talented young athletes, including potential opportunities in the United States.
The two also agreed on the importance of exchange visits between trade delegations from the U.S. and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen economic ties.
Governor Kundi appreciated the United States as a long-standing development partner, and called for continued support in providing technical education and scholarships to youth in the merged tribal districts.
He also thanked the U.S. for its role in maintaining regional peace, particularly acknowledging former President Donald Trump’s efforts in the ceasefire initiative.
Ambassador Baker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strong relations with Pakistan and its dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
Alex Hales exits PSL 10 after Qualifier defeat, citing personal reasons
Bakery supplies reach Gaza as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3'
UAE participates in Sagarmatha Sambaad to advance climate action, water diplomac ..
Dubai to host Basketball Champions League Asia 2025
Eid ul Adha 2025 in Pakistan expected on THIS date
Mansoor bin Mohammed witnesses MoU signing between CDA, Maseer Initiatives
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP government releases Rs. 21 billion for development projects1 minute ago
-
U.S. Acting Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities1 minute ago
-
Truck-Motorcycle collision claims two lives in DI Khan1 minute ago
-
Pak-EPA conducts crack down on single-use plastics in Islamabad, seizes 300 kg1 minute ago
-
Dr Suhag meets with PPP leader Manzoor Wassan1 minute ago
-
DC Khairpur directs timely resolution of public issues1 minute ago
-
Govt resolved to utilize all-out resources to achieve SDGs: DPM Dar1 minute ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib directs for installation of AC in NIRM's female wards21 minutes ago
-
Matiari gears up for anti-polio drive: DC leads awareness walk, reviews campaign plans21 minutes ago
-
Babusar Top reopens after six-month closure, boosting tourism in Northern Areas21 minutes ago
-
PPP lawyers wing announces May 26 protest in Peshawar against corruption, rights violations21 minutes ago
-
Metro bus, a gift of CM for Faisalabad: minister31 minutes ago