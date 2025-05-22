U.S. Acting Ambassador discuss bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The United States Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad on Thursday.

The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation, trade, and foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Ambassador Baker expressed deep condolences over the recent terrorist attack on a school bus in Balochistan, which resulted in the tragic death of innocent children. She extended her sympathies to the bereaved families and condemned the attack.

Discussions also included the enhancement of trade relations and investment in KP’s mineral sector, with Governor Kundi highlighting the province's vast potential in marble, granite, and other valuable minerals.

He invited American investors to explore these opportunities and emphasized the need for international partnerships, particularly in the tourism and natural resources sectors.

Both sides underscored the importance of educational and cultural exchange, particularly through technical and vocational scholarships for KP’s youth, and providing global exposure to the province’s talented young athletes, including potential opportunities in the United States.

The two also agreed on the importance of exchange visits between trade delegations from the U.S. and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen economic ties.

Governor Kundi appreciated the United States as a long-standing development partner, and called for continued support in providing technical education and scholarships to youth in the merged tribal districts.

He also thanked the U.S. for its role in maintaining regional peace, particularly acknowledging former President Donald Trump’s efforts in the ceasefire initiative.

Ambassador Baker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strong relations with Pakistan and its dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

