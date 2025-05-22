- Home
- Pakistan
- U.S. Acting Ambassador discusses bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities with KP Governor
U.S. Acting Ambassador Discusses Bilateral Cooperation, Investment Opportunities With KP Governor
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) The United States Acting Ambassador to Pakistan, Natalie A. Baker, met with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi in Islamabad on Thursday.
The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral cooperation, trade, and foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Ambassador Baker expressed deep condolences over the recent terrorist attack on a school bus in Balochistan, which resulted in the tragic death of innocent children. She extended her sympathies to the bereaved families and condemned the attack.
Discussions also included the enhancement of trade relations and investment in KP’s mineral sector, with Governor Kundi highlighting the province's vast potential in marble, granite, and other valuable minerals.
He invited American investors to explore these opportunities and emphasized the need for international partnerships, particularly in the tourism and natural resources sectors.
Both sides underscored the importance of educational and cultural exchange, particularly through technical and vocational scholarships for KP’s youth, and providing global exposure to the province’s talented young athletes, including potential opportunities in the United States.
The two also agreed on the importance of exchange visits between trade delegations from the U.S. and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to strengthen economic ties.
Governor Kundi appreciated the United States as a long-standing development partner, and called for continued support in providing technical education and scholarships to youth in the merged tribal districts.
He also thanked the U.S. for its role in maintaining regional peace, particularly acknowledging former President Donald Trump’s efforts in the ceasefire initiative.
Ambassador Baker reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strong relations with Pakistan and its dedication to enhancing bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
AGDA, Deraya Speakers sign MoU to enhance cooperation in media training
Dubai Holding launches Early Careers Programme to empower next generation of UAE ..
EDGE signs MoU with Specialist Mechanical Engineers to manufacture land vehicle ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed witnesses signing of strategic agreement between MBRSC, Fire ..
Dalma Dhow Sailing Race for 40ft vessels begins tomorrow
Umm Al Emarat Park unites community in record-breaking season, welcoming 400,000 ..
DEWA participates in 2025 World Utilities Congress as supporting sponsor
Broaden Energy to establish AED455 million facility in KEZAD
Ali Al Nuaimi meets Indian parliamentary delegation
Flydubai charts new course with launch of Ab Initio Pilot Training programme
ADNOC awards contracts worth AED543 million for Made-in-UAE products
33,000 students take part in Abu Dhabi Sports Championship for Schools & Univers ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ground breaking ceremony of Public Facilitation Centre at SC held41 seconds ago
-
Minister commends Secretary Housing on his retirement44 seconds ago
-
Azma flays PTI founder for refusing polygraph test for 3rd time45 seconds ago
-
APHC celebrates Pakistan's big victory over India48 seconds ago
-
Islamabad to get world-class public library in F-9 Park54 seconds ago
-
U.S. Acting Ambassador discusses bilateral cooperation, investment opportunities with KP Governor56 seconds ago
-
Information Technology Center for orphaned boys & girls inaugurated in Mirpur-AJK11 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam distributes 2,983 laptops, 2,491 scholarships in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan keens to further strengthen long-standing, deep-rooted relations with Africa: Gilani11 minutes ago
-
Special secretary health south Punjab visits health facilities11 minutes ago
-
RDMC holds inaugural community feedback forum11 minutes ago
-
Syed Noor announces Seraiki film production soon11 minutes ago