U.S Acting Ambassador meets Mohsin Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and U.S Acting Ambassador Natalie Baker held an important meeting in Islamabad on Thursday, where they discussed bilateral relations, counter-terrorism and counter-narcotics cooperation.

During the meeting, Acting Ambassador Baker congratulated Minister Naqvi on receiving the prestigious Nishan-e-Imtiaz award and extended her best wishes for his future responsibilities. She also expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of lives caused by recent heavy rains and flash floods in Pakistan, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “Our deepest sympathies are with the families of those who lost their lives,” she said.

Minister Naqvi, on the occasion, praised U.S President Donald Trump’s extraordinary efforts for sustainable global peace, highlighting his role in ending four wars, including those between Pakistan and India.

“By stopping wars, President Trump has served humanity,” Naqvi remarked.

He also expressed hope that President Trump’s peace initiatives for ceasefires in Russia-Ukraine and Gaza would prove successful. “During President Trump’s tenure, Pakistan-U.S relations have expanded with greater warmth. Pakistan welcomes every step taken for peace,” he added.

Acting Ambassador Baker reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to strengthening ties with Islamabad. “Pakistan is an important friend of the United States, and we attach special importance to our relations with Pakistan,” she stated.

The meeting reflected both countries’ shared commitment to enhancing cooperation for peace, security, and regional stability.

