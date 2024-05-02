Open Menu

U.S. Acting Under Secretary For Political Affairs John Bass Leads Delegation To Pakistan

Published May 02, 2024 | 02:12 PM

U.S. Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass Leads Delegation to Pakistan

The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 02nd May, 2024) United States Acting Under Secretary for Political Affairs John Bass led a delegation to Pakistan on April 30. He met with senior Pakistani government officials to discuss a range of regional and bilateral issues, including U.

S.

support for Pakistan’s economic stability and bilateral priorities for regional prosperity and security. He underscored U.S. commitment to a stable, secure, and prosperous future for both nations.

