U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagements in Islamabad

Lahore (Pakistan Point News - 16 Sep, 2024) U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass met today with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir in Islamabad.

They discussed approaches to expanding bilateral cooperation on economic and security issues, including countering terrorism and violent extremism, and the importance of fostering regional stability and prosperity.

Under Secretary Bass expressed his gratitude for Pakistan’s continued cooperation in assisting Afghans in resettlement pathways to the United States.

The Under Secretary congratulated the Deputy Prime Minister on Pakistan's election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2025-2026 term and expressed the United States’ interest in working closely with the Government of Pakistan during its tenure.