MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Pakistan is concerned that the United States and the failed Afghan government will attempt to shift the blame over the situation in Afghanistan on Islamabad, Saleem Mandviwalla, chairman of planning committee in the country's Senate, told Sputnik on Sunday.

He noted that the ongoing Afghan crisis is "extremely worrying" for Pakistan due to its economic and security consequences.

"There are political consequences as well in the shape of scapegoating Pakistan. There are attempts by the US/NATO and Afghan Government to cover up their own mistakes and to shift the blame on Pakistan. As happened in the 90s, Pakistan is expected to clear the mess created by others in Afghanistan," Mandviwalla said.

In turn, the senator accused the government of President Ashraf Ghani of failing to reach internal consensus and promote the peace process in the country.

"As regards intra-Afghan dialogue, unfortunately Ashraf Ghani or his predecessor had failed to develop an internal consensus in support of the peace process. Ashraf Ghani does not appear to be sincere with the peace process," Mandviwalla commented.

He also said the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) quick advance and the lack of resistance from the Afghan national security forces were surprising, showing the total lack of trust and confidence in the government.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up it offensive on major cities as foreign troops complete their withdrawal. On Sunday, the militants began negotiating with the government on the power transition process after entering Kabul.