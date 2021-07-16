UrduPoint.com
US, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Pakistan Create New Quad Group To Promote Peace - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 05:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan will create a new quadrilateral diplomatic group to promote the Afghan peace process, stability and trade in the region, the State Department said on Friday.

"Representatives of the United States, Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Uzbekistan agreed in principle to establish a new quadrilateral diplomatic platform focused on enhancing regional connectivity. The parties consider long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan critical to regional connectivity and agree that peace and regional connectivity are mutually reinforcing," the State Department said in a press release.

