US Agency for International Development Says Giving $20Mln More in Flood Aid to Pakistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2022) The United States is giving Pakistan $20 million more in humanitarian aid to assist in the flood relief efforts, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) said in a statement.

"Today in Islamabad, Administrator Samantha Power announced that the United States, through the US Agency for International Development, is providing an additional $20 million in humanitarian assistance to support the people affected by severe flooding in Pakistan resulting from heavy monsoon rains, as well as landslides and glacial lake outbursts, that have been ongoing since June," the statement said on Friday.

The severe flooding in Pakistan has impacted an estimated 33 million people, injured more than 12,700 and killed nearly 1,400, the statement added.

The support builds on $30 million in aid announced last week, bringing the total amount of aid provided to Pakistan since August 12 to more than $50 million.

The US military is also providing support to Pakistan by using aircraft to transport supplies to flood zones, Power said on Friday.