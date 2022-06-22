UrduPoint.com

U.S. Agricultural Futures Fall

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2022 | 04:50 PM

U.S. agricultural futures fall

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) --:Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) agricultural futures fell across the board on Tuesday, led by wheat.

The most active corn contract for December delivery fell 29.5 cents, or 4.04 percent, to settle at 7.015 U.S. Dollars per bushel. September wheat plunged 59.5 cents, or 5.68 percent, to settle at 9.8725 dollars per bushel. July soybean lost 21 cents, or 1.23 percent, to settle at 16.

81 dollars per bushel.

Wheat leads CBOT agricultural futures lower as harvests accelerate. Risk-off mentality persists. Lows may be forming in wheat.

Chicago-based research company AgResource holds that this is no place to make new sales as moisture deficits widen across a vast portion of the U.S. corn and soybean belt, and volatility is the only certainty over the next two to three weeks.

Egypt's GASC is likely to return to the marketplace for wheat supplies.

