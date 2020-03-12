UrduPoint.com
US-Aid Delegation For Employing Modern Technology To Develop South Punjab

Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:12 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A US-Aid delegation called on DC Amir Khatak here Thursday to discuss investment opportunities and employing modern technology to improve living standard of people of South Punjab, especially in field of health and education sectors.

The delegation comprising its director Kevin MecDonal and Kathleen MecDonal held detailed discussion and shared suggestions with the top district officer over multiple issues. DC apprised the delegation that there were lot of opportunities existing to work in city of saints and the region as a whole.

Amir Khatak said to delegation that the region had playing important role for contributing in agric sector in the country. He asked them that utilizing state of art technology in agriculture sector could develop economy of local farmers.

He said use of solar technology could offer better role to uplift its agriculture sector.

He said there were need for starting projects in tehsils Shujabad and Jalalpur Pir Wala in their salted water which causing hepatitis and other viral diseases among the inhabitant.

The DC said water and sanitation had emerged gruesome issue for the region that needed to be invested with heavy funds. However, acknowledging role of Multan Waste Management Company, he said that it was better performing as compared to many other cities of upper Punjab.

The delegation assured of DC on the occasion they would better focus to resolve problems of the region through US Aid mission. It said that funding would likely be made in Women Live Stock, Solar Energy and Mango exports.

