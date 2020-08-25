US Aid donates ventilators to health department of KP

US Aid on Tuesday handed over 54 ventilators to health department of KPK through Provincial Disaster Management Authority for the treatment of corona patient

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :US Aid on Tuesday handed over 54 ventilators to health department of KPK through Provincial Disaster Management Authority for the treatment of corona patient.

Five ventilators were handed over to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment of corona admitted patients.

Deputy Mission Director US Aid said that donation was aimed to save precious lives affected by corona.

He also appreciated the efforts of health authorities and department of health to tackle corona and said that 180 young doctors would be sponsored for different training programs.

He said that programs would also be arranged under US Aid partnership for disease monitoring and diagnosing.