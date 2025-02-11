U.S. Aid Programs in Pakistan continue despite 90 days pause for funding review: Dr Darshan

Parliamentary Secretary Dr Darshan on Tuesday said that U.S.-funded aid programs in Pakistan remain operational, with a temporary 90-day pause for review

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary Dr Darshan on Tuesday said that U.S.-funded aid programs in Pakistan remain operational, with a temporary 90-day pause for review.

He was responding to a Calling Attention Notice raised by MNAs Nuzhat Sadiq and Asiya Naz Tanoli during a National Assembly session.

The notice highlighted concerns over the suspension of U.S. foreign aid programs, which could lead to the closure of over 60 essential public health facilities, causing significant public concern.

Dr. Darshan confirmed that out of the total allocated funds, only $23 million remain unutilized.

He further stated that the government has already communicated with provincial authorities, requesting details on the remaining funds allocated to various projects.

Additionally, he assured that scholarship programs remain unaffected, as the majority of funding has already been disbursed. However, provinces have been asked to report if they require additional resources and to provide updates on the expected completion of their respective projects.

Regarding health-related programs, Dr. Darshan clarified that these initiatives are not directly managed by the government but are implemented in collaboration with global partners, including the World Health Organization (WHO).

The government has requested detailed reports from these organizations and provincial authorities on ongoing USAID-funded programs, including their financial status and funding requirements.

He emphasized that this review is not a short-term measure but part of a structured 90-day assessment aimed at improving efficiency. During this period, programs will continue to operate. The government has also written to the U.S. government and USAID to discuss future steps and will incorporate insights from reports and evaluations.

Dr. Darshan further highlighted that government-to-government funded projects, such as those related to agriculture, water, and rural development, will continue as planned. Organizations like the Higher education Commission (HEC) and projects in FATA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh have been asked to submit detailed financial reports.

With only $23 million remaining, Dr. Darshan expressed optimism that the review process will ensure the full resumption of aid programs after the 90-day assessment period. He reassured stakeholders that the aid programs are not being discontinued and that efforts are underway to determine the best path forward.