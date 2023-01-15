UrduPoint.com

US Airline Honors Pak Origin Employee Over Punctuality To Duty During Last 35 Years

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 08:00 PM

US Airline honors Pak origin employee over punctuality to duty during last 35 years

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :A US Airline has honored a Pakistan origin employee by inscribing his name on the aeroplane as reward for his punctuality to duty during the last 35 years of service.

Muhammad Zaheen, who belongs to Peshawar city, has now a days been inscribed on an aeroplane of United Air Line as a reward of his dedication and punctuality to duty.

Selection of Muhammad Zaheen has been made from among 85,000 employees of the Airline and is considered as an honor for whole Pakistani community and dwellers of Peshawar city.

The Airline made two offers including cash gift card of US$10,000 and a paid two weeks vacation trip around the world along with wife to Muhammad Zaheen as reward of his record dedication to duty, but he avoided both the offers and made a request for inscription of his name on the aeroplane.

"My forename is `Muhammad' and I wanted to see the name of our Prophet (PBUH) flying high in skies and coming into the notice of people traveling in the plane," Zaheen told APP.

It was a difficult decision for the company because in the history of United Airlines, never any employee's name is written on the plane, but my CEO finally agreed with my request, he added.

Muhammad Zaheen who is currently on visit to his ancestral city Peshawar apprised APP that he migrated to USA in 1986 and is serving in United Airlines for the last 35 years.

During the last 35 years of services, I have never been late to office and not availed any leave even the medical, Zaheen told APP.

He said he also wanted to portray a good image of Pakistan as people will ask over reading the name on plane and will be informed that the person belongs to Pakistan and is awarded for his punctuality to duty, Zaheen explained.

He said his mother used to wake up her children for Fajar prayers and this made his habit of waking up early in the morning and helped me in performing duty on time.

Furthermore, he continued, his company honored him every year by awarding him which instilled in him encouragement to work more and with more dedication and perfection.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Peshawar World Company Visit Wife Reading From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE President, Korean President witness announceme ..

UAE President, Korean President witness announcement, exchanging of several agre ..

1 hour ago
 IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level pa ..

IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 to host over 15 high-level panels featuring prominent intel ..

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University la ..

Muslim Council of Elders, Georgetown University launch global student dialogues ..

2 hours ago
 Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy a ..

Korea-UAE cooperation will support global energy and smart city markets, says Pr ..

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

Korean President visits Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Korean President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.