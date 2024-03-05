US all set to work with Pakistan’s new government

(@Abdulla99267510)

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 5th, 2024) The United States of America (USA) on Tuesday expressed willingness to collaborate with Pakistan's new Government

In a recent press briefing, United States Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller conveyed the US's readiness to engage with Pakistan's new government.

Matthew Miller highlighted the US's willingness to work closely with the newly formed Pakistani government, emphasizing the importance of advancing mutual interests through collaboration with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

He underscored the significance of a robust and prosperous Pakistan, asserting that such prosperity benefits both the global community and the United States.

He reiterated that the US-Pakistan relationship is grounded in trust and underscored the importance of nurturing this relationship.

The spokesperson further said that appointment of Maryam Nawaz Sharif as the Chief Minister of Punjab represents a significant development in Pakistani politics. The US looks forward to the full inclusion of women in political life and views it as a positive step for Pakistan's democratic progress.