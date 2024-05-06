US Amabassador Donald Blome Calls On Opposition Leader In NA Omar Ayub
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 06, 2024 | 10:45 PM
The PTI leaders including Asad Qaiser and Barrister Gohar Khan were also present there in the meeting.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 6th, 2024) United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Monday called on Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub.
The meeting took place at the chamber of the opposition leader at the National Assembly and focused discussions regarding the supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of the law in Pakistan.
PTI senior leaders including Asad Qaiser and Barrister Gohar Khan were also present there in the meeting.
Omar Ayub, speaking to the media after the meeting, said that they discussed the overall political and economic situation of Pakistan with the US ambassador.
He emphasized the importance of the rule of law and the supremacy of the constitution, pointing out that no country can achieve prosperity without them.
