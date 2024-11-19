U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan efforts

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome commended the efforts of EducationUSA and the U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan for organizing the ceremony and providing students with guidance on pursuing education in the U.S.

He was addressing the EducationUSA High Achievers’ ceremony the other day.

The event recognized the academic accomplishments of some of Pakistan's brightest students, highlighting the opportunities awaiting them in higher education abroad, particularly in the United States.

Ambassador Blome congratulated the students on their academic achievements and extended his gratitude to their families for their unwavering support.

“Your schools nominated you as high achievers, and with your strong academic credentials, you are poised for even greater success,” said Ambassador Blome. “As you start planning your university applications, I hope you will consider U.S. colleges and universities for the next stage of your academic journey.”

The ceremony coincided with the launch of International Education Week, a celebration of the longstanding educational partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan. Ambassador Blome shared exciting statistics from the U.S. State Department’s annual "Open Doors Report", which highlighted a record-breaking number of Pakistani students studying in the U.S.

“For the 2023-2024 academic year, 11,000 Pakistani students are attending U.

S. universities, placing Pakistan 15th globally among countries sending students to the United States,” he announced. This milestone reflects a growing trend of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in America, with about one-third of them enrolled in undergraduate programs.

Ambassador Blome emphasized the value international students bring to U.S. campuses, enriching academic cultures with diverse perspectives and ideas. He encouraged students to leverage the resources of EducationUSA, which offers free advice on selecting universities, finding scholarships, and crafting successful applications.

Acknowledging the critical role of school counselors, the Ambassador revealed that the U.S. Embassy will support an additional cohort of Pakistani counselors to visit the United States. This initiative aims to help counselors better understand the U.S. higher education system and guide students in making informed decisions.

The Ambassador concluded by urging students to express gratitude to their families and school counselors, acknowledging their vital roles in nurturing academic ambition. “The thought of traveling halfway around the world for university might seem daunting,” he said, “but thousands of Pakistani students have done just that, returning as leaders in every sector of society.”

“Congratulations to all of you for how far you’ve come. We look forward to seeing you in the United States,” he concluded.