- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan efforts
U.S. Amb. Blome Commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation In Pakistan Efforts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 11:30 PM
U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome commended the efforts of EducationUSA and the U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan for organizing the ceremony and providing students with guidance on pursuing education in the U.S
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome commended the efforts of EducationUSA and the U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan for organizing the ceremony and providing students with guidance on pursuing education in the U.S.
He was addressing the EducationUSA High Achievers’ ceremony the other day.
The event recognized the academic accomplishments of some of Pakistan's brightest students, highlighting the opportunities awaiting them in higher education abroad, particularly in the United States.
Ambassador Blome congratulated the students on their academic achievements and extended his gratitude to their families for their unwavering support.
“Your schools nominated you as high achievers, and with your strong academic credentials, you are poised for even greater success,” said Ambassador Blome. “As you start planning your university applications, I hope you will consider U.S. colleges and universities for the next stage of your academic journey.”
The ceremony coincided with the launch of International Education Week, a celebration of the longstanding educational partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan. Ambassador Blome shared exciting statistics from the U.S. State Department’s annual "Open Doors Report", which highlighted a record-breaking number of Pakistani students studying in the U.S.
“For the 2023-2024 academic year, 11,000 Pakistani students are attending U.
S. universities, placing Pakistan 15th globally among countries sending students to the United States,” he announced. This milestone reflects a growing trend of Pakistani students pursuing higher education in America, with about one-third of them enrolled in undergraduate programs.
Ambassador Blome emphasized the value international students bring to U.S. campuses, enriching academic cultures with diverse perspectives and ideas. He encouraged students to leverage the resources of EducationUSA, which offers free advice on selecting universities, finding scholarships, and crafting successful applications.
Acknowledging the critical role of school counselors, the Ambassador revealed that the U.S. Embassy will support an additional cohort of Pakistani counselors to visit the United States. This initiative aims to help counselors better understand the U.S. higher education system and guide students in making informed decisions.
The Ambassador concluded by urging students to express gratitude to their families and school counselors, acknowledging their vital roles in nurturing academic ambition. “The thought of traveling halfway around the world for university might seem daunting,” he said, “but thousands of Pakistani students have done just that, returning as leaders in every sector of society.”
“Congratulations to all of you for how far you’ve come. We look forward to seeing you in the United States,” he concluded.
Recent Stories
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal
Retiring Nadal to play singles for Spain against Netherlands in Davis Cup
Slovakia take Britain to doubles decider in BJK Cup semis
Spain royals cheered in flood epicentre after chaotic trip
Japan on cusp of World Cup as Son scores in Palestine draw
Stocks diverge on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation
Mozambique opposition mourns 50 dead as president urges dialogue
Slovakia beat Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
Captain Bavuma back as South Africa eye Test final spot
Hayat School/College to organize Spelling Bee Competition on Nov 20
Russia says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new phase' of war
Stocks sink on fears of Ukraine-Russia escalation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Economic, political stability linked with curbing terrorism: Ahsan Iqbal59 seconds ago
-
Aleem Khan holds meeting with Azerbaijan Minister to discuss trade, investment23 minutes ago
-
Model Criminal trial court sentenced four accused to death in murder of Dr Dharamdev Rathi22 minutes ago
-
Political stability key to country’s survival: Musadik22 minutes ago
-
Medical colleges directed to establish anti-harassment committees42 minutes ago
-
Justice Mohsin Kayani's cause list cancelled42 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments on plea seeking FIR against IG42 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions56 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..56 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 756 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes56 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables1 hour ago