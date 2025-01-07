Open Menu

US Amb. Pays Farewell Call On DPM/FM Dar

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 07:20 PM

US Amb. pays farewell call on DPM/FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Donald Blome, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, on Tuesday made a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The DPM/FM congratulated Ambassador Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Dar expressed government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new US administration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Ishaq Dar Government

Recent Stories

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Ar ..

Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai

22 minutes ago
 FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for ti ..

FPCCI central committee first meeting calls for timely execution of CPEC project ..

27 minutes ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, bri ..

1 Billion Followers Summit kicks off Saturday, brings together over 15,000 conte ..

37 minutes ago
 MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strat ..

MENAFATF meets in Jordan to activate group's strategic plans

52 minutes ago
 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thurs ..

Ajman Arabian Horse Championship to kick off Thursday with 287 horses

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condo ..

UAE expresses solidarity with China, conveys condolences over earthquake victims

1 hour ago
DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

DEWA, Expo City Dubai discuss cooperation

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

HBL PSL 10 draft date, venue changed

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature welcomes 37 literary icons

2 hours ago
 95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hi ..

95 dead,130 injured as 6.8-magnitude earthquake hits Tibet

2 hours ago
 Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old rec ..

Cape Town Test: Shan Masood breaks 27-year old record on South African soil

2 hours ago
 Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations s ..

Gohar Rasheed, Kubra Khan's wedding preparations start in Karachi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan