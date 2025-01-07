US Amb. pays farewell call on DPM/FM Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Donald Blome, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, on Tuesday made a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The DPM/FM congratulated Ambassador Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Dar expressed government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new US administration.