US Amb. Pays Farewell Call On DPM/FM Dar
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Donald Blome, the U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, on Tuesday made a farewell call on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
The DPM/FM congratulated Ambassador Blome on successfully completing his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his role in strengthening Pakistan-US relations, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
Dar expressed government of Pakistan’s resolve to continue positive engagement with the new US administration.
