US ambassador assures Punjab govt of cooperation to deal with coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones on Friday assured every possible cooperation to the Punjab government to deal with coronavirus.

In a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the ambassador said that his country stood with Pakistan in the fight against coronavirus and added the US had termed Pakistan as a priority country for emergency coronavirus assistance, said a hand out issued here.

The US was providing assistance for overcoming epidemics, he further said.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appreciated the US cooperation saying that coronavirus was an pandemic which required coordinated efforts to deal with it.