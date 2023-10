US ambassador-at-large for religious freedom calls on FM Jilani, FS Qazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) United States Ambassadr-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Rashad Hussain called on Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and Foreign Secretary Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Monday.

In a meeting that took place at the Foreign Office, FM Jilani reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the protection and promotion of human rights at home and abroad.

Foreign Secretary Qazi shared the policy, undertaken to uphold human rights and freedom for all citizens.