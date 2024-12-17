Thank you very much for such a warm welcome. I’m so pleased to join you all to officially open a Lincoln Corner in the iconic Quaid-e-Azam Library

As we stand in this historic space, we embark on a new chapter of collaboration and cultural exchange between the United States and Pakistan. Our two countries have enjoyed more than 75 years of cooperation and collaboration. This dynamic Lincoln Corner at Quaid-e-Azam Library signifies a continued commitment to fostering understanding and mutual respect between the people of the United States and Pakistan. It is an investment in Pakistan's bright and talented youth.

This Lincoln Corner will serve as a vibrant hub offering a range of programs and resources for visitors. This new facility will provide opportunities and resources for young Pakistanis to learn new skills and open their eyes to new possibilities – including hands-on opportunities to explore 3D technology, access to more than 40,000 academic journals through our research databases, opportunities to practice their English skills, and have the latest information about study-abroad and exchange program opportunities in the United States.

This is also a free, welcoming space for Pakistanis and Americans to come together to increase mutual understanding. Lincoln Corners not only connect Pakistanis and Americans through technology, cultural programs, and special events, but also by championing the healthy exchange of ideas, debate, and volunteerism.

Programs at Lincoln Corners range from entrepreneurship to education for girls to creative use of technology, and they all aim to inspire future leaders, bridge cultural divides, and empower individuals to become active participants in their communities, the democratic process, and the global landscape.

We are so grateful for our strong partnership with the Quaid-e-Azam Library and the Punjab Public Libraries Department to bring this Lincoln Corner from an idea to reality. Their active collaboration in this project has been vital.

We look forward to collaborating with the entire team here to make this Lincoln Corner a success. Thank you, once again, for your presence and support.