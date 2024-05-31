US Ambassador Blome Calls On DyPM Ishaq Dar
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 07:17 PM
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Friday called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar
A wide range of bilateral issues including security and economic cooperation came under discussion in the meeting, a Foreign Office news release said.
Ambassador Blome briefed the deputy prime minister about the recent visits from the US side.
The DyPM and the ambassador expressed satisfaction on the current trajectory of bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to further strengthen the ties in future.
