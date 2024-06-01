U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 04:49 PM
The below is attributable to U.S. Mission Spokesperson Jonathan Lalley:
Islamabad (Pakistan Point News - 01st May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to discuss mutual priorities of the United States and Pakistan. Both leaders discussed counterterrorism cooperation, Pakistan’s structural economic reforms and efforts to address security, regional and economic challenges.
The Ambassador reaffirmed the United States support for Pakistan’s ongoing economic reforms and underscored U.
S. support for expanding business-to-business links and fostering a conducive environment for investors.
Ambassador Blome also highlighted potential areas for investment and trade opportunities, along with collaboration within the energy, technology, and infrastructure sectors.
