U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan

The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and other senior members of the opposition to discuss a broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including U.S. support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.

Highlighting the importance of long-term reforms for sustainable economic growth for a stable and secure future for the people of Pakistan, Ambassador Blome underscored the United States’ support for Pakistan to engage constructively with the IMF on its reform program.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to advance our shared goals, including accelerating projects addressing climate change under the Green Alliance framework.