Open Menu

U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting With Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 03:08 PM

U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan

The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and other senior members of the opposition to discuss a broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including U.S. support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.

Highlighting the importance of long-term reforms for sustainable economic growth for a stable and secure future for the people of Pakistan, Ambassador Blome underscored the United States’ support for Pakistan to engage constructively with the IMF on its reform program.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to advance our shared goals, including accelerating projects addressing climate change under the Green Alliance framework.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF National Assembly Alliance Opposition

Recent Stories

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for T ..

"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”

5 minutes ago
 vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color ..

Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..

11 minutes ago
 Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbill ..

Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi

22 minutes ago
 Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: ..

Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister

29 minutes ago
 Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024

35 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes impo ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultur ..

Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportun ..

Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..

15 hours ago
 Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your res ..

Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..

15 hours ago
 Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security ..

Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan