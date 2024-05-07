U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting With Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 03:08 PM
The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan and other senior members of the opposition to discuss a broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including U.S. support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.
Highlighting the importance of long-term reforms for sustainable economic growth for a stable and secure future for the people of Pakistan, Ambassador Blome underscored the United States’ support for Pakistan to engage constructively with the IMF on its reform program.
The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to advance our shared goals, including accelerating projects addressing climate change under the Green Alliance framework.
Recent Stories
"The New realme Note 50 Breaks Sales Records for The Month of April”
Vivo Y100 is Now Available in Pakistan with Color Changing Design & 80W FlashCha ..
Zero-tolerance policy to continue against overbilling: Mohsin Naqvi
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Interior Minister orders crackdown against electricity theft12 seconds ago
-
Death anniversary of singer Zahida Parveen observed16 seconds ago
-
Anti-drugs speech contest held for students19 seconds ago
-
PNCA starts registration in music, arts classes30 seconds ago
-
17906 parents refuse polio vaccination to children in KP: Report10 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast soaring temperatures this week; rain during weekend10 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris determined to achieve freedom despite Indian brutalities: APHC20 minutes ago
-
Govt working to extend retirement age to 65 years: Finance Minister29 minutes ago
-
DC visits Masood Teaching Hospital30 minutes ago
-
Saudi delegation's applause for cabinet members augurs well for future of country : PM30 minutes ago
-
Randhawa directs to complete construction work of Islamabad Expressway by end of July31 minutes ago
-
Synergy Group wins big at the Effie Awards 202435 minutes ago