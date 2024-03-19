U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting with President Zardari

The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss a broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including U.S. support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.

The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to advance our shared goals, including through high level dialogues and the Green Alliance framework.

The Ambassador conveyed his condolences for the loss of Pakistani soldiers in the recent terrorist attack in Waziristan and assured the President the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.