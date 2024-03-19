U.S. Ambassador Blome’s Meeting With President Zardari
Published March 19, 2024 | 11:20 AM
The below is attributable to Acting U.S. Mission Spokesperson Thomas Montgomery:
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome met today with President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss a broad range of issues important to the bilateral relationship, including U.S. support for continued economic reforms, human rights, and regional security.
The Ambassador highlighted the importance of the two countries’ shared interests and the many opportunities to advance our shared goals, including through high level dialogues and the Green Alliance framework.
The Ambassador conveyed his condolences for the loss of Pakistani soldiers in the recent terrorist attack in Waziristan and assured the President the United States stands with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.
Recent Stories
Vivo Unveils the Future of Portrait Photography with the Premium and Elegant V30 ..
Infinix NOTE 40 series defies norms with the introduction of upto 20W MagCharge ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 March 2024
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif
14 bodies found in Haiti capital suburb amid gang violence
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three ..
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties
Bear injures five in latest Slovak attack
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads
More Stories From Pakistan
-
District administration implements traffic plan during Ramzan12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy advocates for strategic alignment, financial compliance at UNESCO2 hours ago
-
'Charter of economy is the need of the hour': Asif11 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announces metro bus projects in three cities12 hours ago
-
PM, UAE ambassador discuss ties12 hours ago
-
FM, US ambassador agree to enhance ties12 hours ago
-
Families of two WASA workers to be compensated properly: Minister11 hours ago
-
Two persons sustain burn injuries as gas cylinder explodes11 hours ago
-
Jam Kamal expresses concern over delay in work of Bela, Jhao roads11 hours ago
-
FM desires to strengthen Pak-China ties11 hours ago
-
2 brothers die after burying beneath earth11 hours ago
-
Excise dept introduces mobile vehicle registration service11 hours ago