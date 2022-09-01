US Ambassador calls on Ahsan Iqbal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The Ambassador of the United States to Pakistan Donald Blome on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal to extend his support to Pakistan during this difficult time after recent floods in the country.

During the meeting the US Ambassador expressed his deep condolence over the loss of lives during the devastated floods and showed solidarity with the government of Pakistan.

The minister said that the recent flood had not only claimed human lives, but also affected infrastructure and livelihood at a mega scale. The damages caused to crops and livelihood will certainly pose challenges for food insecurity in months to come, he added.

He further noted that the most critical challenge lies beyond initial relief & rescue efforts and revolves around rebuilding livelihoods of flood affected people & infrastructure that has been destroyed.

The recent floods are deviant from all previous such natural calamities as they are not from rivers but rain inflicted, said the Minister, while urging the international community to continue to support Pakistan as the scale of the floods are beyond the resources.

The Minister informed the Ambassador the rescue and rehabilitation operations have been continued while the government is focusing to bring the economy on track.

The government is making all out efforts for the flood-affected people while enhancing its social protection programs through Benazir Income Support Programme BISP and others.

Ambassador Blome said that during this difficult time the US stands with Pakistan and continues to support to the flood-affected people.