U.S. Ambassador Calls On Air Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2023 | 09:24 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu here on Thursday.

The discussion underscored matters pertaining to geo political environment leading to emerging regional security challenges, augmenting the already fortified bilateral ties and fostering collaborative endeavours within the realms of defence and aviation, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.

The Air Chief accentuated the cordial relations that exist between the two nations while emphasizing his steadfast determination to elevate the existing synergistic partnership between the two key allies.

The Chief of the Air Staff further said, "Pakistan deeply values its robust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the United States of America which are firmly rooted in mutual consensus concerning all important matters pertaining to regional peace, security and stability." During the meeting, the visiting envoy extolled the commendable level of professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and acknowledged the remarkable strides made by PAF through indigenization under the current leadership.

Recognizing the importance of rigorous and comprehensive training, he assured to play his role to address the gaps in the training domain so as to ensure that PAF personnel receive the highest quality training, enabling them to meet the evolving challenges of modern warfare. The US Ambassador also expressed his admiration for Pakistan's unwavering commitment to facilitate regional peace and stability.

Both sides concurred to further optimize the existing military-to-military relationship between the two countries with specific focus on enriching training and bolstering operational competencies.

The meeting between the US Ambassador and Chief of the Air Staff manifests the deep interest and willingness on both sides to further consolidate the longstanding bilateral strategic ties into concrete and mutually rewarding defence partnership. The visit will contribute to further enhancement of multi-faceted collaboration between the two countries.

