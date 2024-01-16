US Ambassador Calls On Air Chief
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday.
During the meeting, the two dignitaries expressed their mutual desire to elevate the training momentum between the two sides through enhanced collaboration in air force to air force mutual exercises, a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) news release said.
They also emphasized the importance of fostering a robust exchange of delegations and knowledge sharing to bolster the capabilities of both the PAF and the US Air Force.
The discussion also centered around collaboration in the recently established techno parks, with a focus on leveraging technological advancements for enhancing operational effectiveness and efficiency.
The reorganization of mutual cooperation parameters was also deliberated upon, with an aim to fortify existing ties and explore new avenues for joint ventures and strategic partnerships.
The Air Chief accentuated the cordial relations that exist between the two nations while emphasizing his steadfast determination to elevate the existing synergistic partnership between the two key allies.
He said,"Pakistan deeply values its robust diplomatic, economic and defence ties with the United States of America which are firmly rooted in mutual consensus concerning all important matters pertaining to regional peace, security and stability."
The US envoy lauded the commendable level of professionalism of Pakistan Air Force personnel and acknowledged the remarkable strides made by PAF through indigenization under the current leadership.
He also expressed his admiration for Pakistan's unwavering commitment to facilitate regional peace and stability.
Both sides concurred to further optimize the existing military-to-military relationship between the two countries with specific focus on enriching training and bolstering operational competencies.
"The meeting between the US ambassador and Chief of the Air Staff manifests the deep interest and willingness on both sides to further consolidate the longstanding bilateral strategic ties into concrete and mutually rewarding defence partnership," the news release said.
Recent Stories
Will realme Note series give a tough competition to Redmi Note series?
Realme Unveils the Midrange Quality Groundbreaker realme C67 for PKR 52,999/-
Google introduces trends page focusing Pakistan general elections
AML Chief Sheikh Rasheed arrested in case related to May 9 riots
LCWU women's Basketball team wins 9th national championship
Nawaz Sharif urges economic emergency for national revival
PSX experiences sharp decline below 64,000 points
Pakistan make three key changes for third T20I against New Zealand
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem
Electricity bills likely to go up again by Rs5.62 per unit
Petrol prices cut down for next fortnight
Abbas Afridi ruled out of the third T20I against New Zealand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM meets US Special Climate Envoy John Kerry7 minutes ago
-
PM Kakar meets Sri Lankan President8 minutes ago
-
CM reviews upgradation work at DHQ Hospital Gujranwala17 minutes ago
-
Sindh to partner with UNICEF to develop Dashboard for tracking out-of-school children17 minutes ago
-
CM inspects upgradation of LGH, Ganga Ram hospital27 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi directs Land dept to get rid of encroachments of KMC lands27 minutes ago
-
New street lights will be installed27 minutes ago
-
FESCO issues shutdown program27 minutes ago
-
Exploring new avenues for trade cooperation vital to augment Pak-German ties: Ambassador37 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal in family dispute on gold37 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses matters relating to PHA Mega city37 minutes ago
-
Blockade of waterways due to illegal construction in hill torrent prone areas inflicting heavy losse ..47 minutes ago