UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Ambassador Calls On Chief Secretary

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 09:14 PM

US ambassador calls on chief secretary

A high-level delegation led by US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones called on Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A high-level delegation led by US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones called on Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday.

Establishment of a new US Consulate in Lahore, promotion of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail during the meeting, said a press release issued by the DGPR.

Talking to the delegation, the chief secretary said that Punjab had vast opportunities of collaboration in the fields of agriculture, industries and tourism.

He mentioned that full support would be extended for setting up new Consulate in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Paul W. Jones said that US always gave great importance to its relations with Pakistan and was willing to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, US Consul General Kathrine Rodriguez and Political and Economic Chief Lahore Barry Junker were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Punjab Agriculture

Recent Stories

China's Hainan to promote NEV battery recycling

2 minutes ago

US Army Earmarks $60Mln to Upgrade Air, Missile De ..

2 minutes ago

Germany Calls on China to Allow UN Experts to Visi ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister forms taskforce to control dr ..

2 minutes ago

Freight train's bogies caught fire,no loss of life ..

14 minutes ago

Chemical warfare watchdog hits back at Syria repor ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.