US ambassador calls on chief secretary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2019 ) :A high-level delegation led by US Ambassador to Pakistan Paul W. Jones called on Chief Secretary Punjab Yousaf Naseem Khokhar at Civil Secretariat, here on Monday.

Establishment of a new US Consulate in Lahore, promotion of bilateral relations and matters of mutual interests were discussed in detail during the meeting, said a press release issued by the DGPR.

Talking to the delegation, the chief secretary said that Punjab had vast opportunities of collaboration in the fields of agriculture, industries and tourism.

He mentioned that full support would be extended for setting up new Consulate in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Paul W. Jones said that US always gave great importance to its relations with Pakistan and was willing to further strengthen the ties between the two countries.

Additional Chief Secretary Home Syed Ali Murtaza, US Consul General Kathrine Rodriguez and Political and Economic Chief Lahore Barry Junker were also present during the meeting.