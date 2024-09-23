US Ambassador Calls On CM, Agrees To Strengthening Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Nawaz Sharif met with U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, here on Monday.
Consul General Kristin Hawkins was also president in the meeting.
The discussions focused on Pakistan-U.S. relations, mutual interests, and enhancing cooperation across various sectors.
CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized the friendly ties between Pakistan and the U.S., expressing a commitment to further strengthen these relations. She highlighted the immense potential in Pakistan-U.S. trade and noted that the government has achieved significant successes in various areas, contributing to improved security and stability in the country.
The government has gained remarkable achievements in several sectors in a short span of time, she said.
Pakistan is more secure and peaceful as compared to the past, she added.
The CM added the PML-N government has set new standards of good governance and transparency. Pakistan has achieved great success in the war against terrorism and extremism, she added.
Ambassador Donald Bloom and US Consul General Kristin Hawkins discussed increasing trade opportunities between Pakistan and the United States. Enhancing investment opportunities keeping in view future requirements along with exploring opportunities to further improve relations between the people of the two countries were also discussed.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Special Assistant Rashid Nasrullah and others were also present on the occasion.
