US Ambassador Calls On Punjab CM

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2023 | 05:20 PM

US ambassador calls on Punjab CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome, accompanied by U.S. Consul General to Lahore Kristin Hawkins, called on caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Tuesday.

According to U.S. Mission spokesperson Jonathan Lalley, opportunities for increased U.S.

trade and investment, importance of protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms of religious minorities, and respect for democracy and rule of law came under discussion during the meeting.

Ambassador Blome reiterated his commitment to expanding U.S.-Pakistan economic ties and cooperation in other areas of mutual interest.

