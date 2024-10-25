US ambassador celebrates completion of 'Frere Hall Restoration'

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The United States (US) and Pakistan have built a long-term partnership over seven decades, rooted in shared interests across health, education, energy, economic growth, and security sectors.

This was stated by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome during his visit to Karachi, according to a communique issued on Friday.

He said that U.S. investments in Pakistan have grown by 50 percent in the past year, underscoring the strong economic ties between the nations. This includes our investments in clean energy and sustainable agriculture through the U.S.-Pakistan Green Alliance, in public health through tuberculosis control, in people-to-people ties, and in preserving Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.

He reinforced the long-term partnership between the U.S. and Pakistan at the closing ceremony of a $350,000 U.S. Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) grant to restore the historic Frere Hall.

At the closing ceremony, the ambassador noted, “It’s rare for one project, a partnership between the U.S. Consulate and the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society, to sum up so much of what the United States and Pakistan work on together.

"After the 2002 bombing that damaged both U.S. assets and Frere Hall, we felt a responsibility to help restore what was harmed. Today, this iconic space symbolizes our bond – a commitment to cultural heritage, civic engagement, and community empowerment.”

The ambassador said that the project restored Frere Hall as a public space, reopening its library and gallery, and is one of several AFCP initiatives in Sindh, with similar efforts underway in Balochistan.

In a move to reinforce Pakistan's fight against tuberculosis (TB), Ambassador Blome handed over five state-of-the-art diagnostic vans and three mobile X-ray machines to the Government of Sindh. These cutting-edge tools, provided through USAID's Integrated Health System Strengthening activity, will improve access to early diagnosis and treatment, particularly for vulnerable populations in remote areas.

He also visited Nutrilov, a local food processing company and a beneficiary of USAID’s Investment Promotion Activity (IPA), to discuss how U.S. support is driving entrepreneurship and job creation in Pakistan. The visit showcased the production of healthy, locally made products such as cereal and granola bars, which contribute to the country's growing consumer market.

While in Karachi Ambassador Blome participated in a luncheon with key human rights advocates to address pressing issues such as religious freedom and labor rights in Pakistan. During a dinner with the American business Council Executive Committee, Ambassador Blome reaffirmed the U.S. Mission’s commitment to supporting American businesses and promoting U.S.-Pakistan trade relations.

"Through partnerships like these, the U.S. and Pakistan are working together to improve lives, strengthen communities, and preserve the rich history and culture that defines this great nation," Ambassador Blome noted.